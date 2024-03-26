UK court orders to delay extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to US on espionage charges

LONDON (AP) — A British court says Julian Assange can’t immediately be extradited to the U.S. on espionage charges, in a partial victory for the WikiLeaks founder. Two High Court judges said they would grant Assange a new appeal unless U.S. authorities give further assurances about what will happen to him. The ruling means the legal saga, which has dragged on for more than a decade, will continue. The case has been adjourned until May 20.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.