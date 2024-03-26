US and Cyprus will sign a deal to fight money laundering and evasion of Russian sanctions
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The United States and Cyprus say they’re formalizing their collaboration in fighting money laundering, sanctions evasion and other financial crimes. Both sides say the FBI and Cypriot police will sign an agreement in the coming days that includes the U.S. Department of Justice offering help to “proactively detect, investigate and prosecute cases involving financial crimes” in Cyprus. The president of Cyprus had invited FBI and Justice Department officials to assist with investigations into allegations that Cypriot financial service providers had helped Russian oligarchs skirt international sanctions.