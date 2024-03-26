US imposes more Iran sanctions and hits Syrian regime with penalties for drug trafficking
By KAREEM CHEHAYEB & FATIMA HUSSEIN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has imposed sanctions on a group of firms and one individual across six countries involved in commodity shipments and business transactions that benefit Iran’s military and the Houthi militant group in Yemen and Hezbollah militia in Lebanon. And in a separate announcement Tuesday, Treasury slapped sanctions on 11 people and entities accused of helping the Syrian government duck sanctions and being involved in trafficking highly addictive amphetamines that have become a booming industry in the war-torn country.