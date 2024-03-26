Venezuela’s main opposition coalition unable to register a presidential candidate

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The main Venezuelan opposition coalition has said that electoral authorities didn’t let it register its candidate for the presidential election as the deadline ended, in what it called the latest violation to the citizens’ right to vote for a change in the South American country. Omar Barboza, representative of the United States-backed Unitary Platform coalition, said that its candidate Corina Yoris was unable to be registered by Monday’s midnight, the limit to do it. The presidential election is set for July 28.

