Wisconsin Supreme Court lets ruling stand that declared Amazon drivers to be employees

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit Tuesday brought by Amazon’s logistics subsidiary which had sought to overturn a lower court’s ruling that it had misclassified delivery drivers as independent contractors instead of employees. The court, in a unanimous decision, said the appeal was “improvidently granted,” meaning the Supreme Court should not have reviewed the case. That decision, issued after the court heard oral arguments, leaves a 2023 Wisconsin appeals court ruling against Amazon in place. That ruling found that drivers in the Amazon Flex program are a part of the state’s unemployment insurance system and entitled to jobless pay if they’re laid off.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.