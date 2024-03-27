AP Decision Notes: What to expect in North Dakota’s Democratic presidential primary

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voting ends Saturday in North Dakota’s Democratic presidential primary, with President Joe Biden looking to add the state’s handful of delegates to his insurmountable lead for his party’s nomination. The party-run contest rounds out the busiest month of voting on the presidential primary calendar, with 30 states plus the District of Columbia and several U.S. territories holding primaries and caucuses in the last 30 days. North Dakota Republicans held presidential caucuses earlier in the month. Biden and Republican former President Donald Trump won enough delegates to unofficially lock up their parties’ nominations on March 12.

