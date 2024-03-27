Ariana DeBose to host Tony Awards for the third straight time

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s a new location but the same host for the Tony Awards. Ariana DeBose will make it three in a row as MC of theater’s most watched event, which this year moves uptown to Lincoln Center. The Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee, who hosted both the 2023 and 2022 ceremonies, will be back this year for the show on June 16, and will produce and choreograph the opening number. This year’s location, the David H. Koch Theater, is the home of New York City Ballet and in the same sprawling building complex as Lincoln Square Theater, which houses the Broadway venue Beaumont Theater.

