Books on the impact of the internet and AI are finalists for the first-ever Women’s Nonfiction Prize

LONDON (AP) — Books about the dizzying impact of the internet and artificial intelligence are among finalists for a new book prize that aims to help fix the gender imbalance in nonfiction publishing. The shortlist for the 30,000 pound, or $38,000, award was announced Wednesday. It includes Canadian author-activist Naomi Klein’s plunge into online misinformation, “Doppleganger,” and British journalist Madhumita Murgia’s “Code-Dependent: Living in the Shadow of AI.” The finalists also include Safiya Sinclair’s “How to Say Babylon: A Jamaican Memoir” and Laura Cumming’s “Thunderclap: A Memoir of Art and Life and Sudden Death.” Rounding out the list are Noreen Masud’s “A Flat Place” and Tiya Miles’ “All That She Carried.” The winner will be announced on June 13.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.