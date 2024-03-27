Central American and Mexican families mourn the Baltimore bridge collapse missing workers

AZACUALPA, Honduras (AP) — The missing workers from the Baltimore bridge collapse all hailed from Mexico or Central America before they settled in the Maryland area. Police managed to close bridge traffic seconds before a cargo ship slammed into one of the Francis Scott Key Bridge’s supports early Tuesday, causing the span to fall into the frigid Patapsco River. There wasn’t time for a maintenance crew filling potholes on the span to get to safety. At least eight people fell into the water and two were rescued. The other six are missing and presumed dead, but the search continued Wednesday. The governments of Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras confirmed that their citizens were among the missing.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.