Crowns, chest bumps and swagger: In March Madness, the handshake isn’t just for high fives anymore

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The pregame handshake has become a staple of college basketball during March Madness. Nearly every team in both the men’s and women’s game has at least one player who greets the starters with a sometimes intricately choreographed handshake before the game is tipped off. The ritual has become a part of basketball’s culture and offers players a chance to relax before the game begins. LSU’s Amani Bartlett says she tailors the handshakes to fit a teammate’s personality. Bartlett believes the handshakes serve as a wake-up call that it’s time to get serious and focus on the task ahead.

