Donald Trump assails judge and his daughter after gag order in New York hush-money criminal case

Donald Trump has lashed out at the New York judge who put him under a gag order that bars him from commenting publicly about witnesses, prosecutors, court staff and jurors in his upcoming hush-money criminal trial. The former president posted on social media Wednesday that the gag order was “illegal, un-American, unConstitutional” and said Judge Juan M. Merchan was “wrongfully attempting to deprive me of my First Amendment Right to speak out against the Weaponization of Law Enforcement” by Democratic rivals. The gag order does not bar comments about Merchan or his family. Trump also lambastes the judge’s daughter, who posted a photo illustration of Trump behind bars. Messages seeking comment were left with Judge Merchan, Loren Merchan and a court spokesperson.

