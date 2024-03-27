Here’s what we know about the allegations against Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Only a week has passed since the Los Angeles Dodgers abruptly fired Ippei Mizuhara, the interpreter and constant companion of their new $700 million slugger, Shohei Ohtani. But the shocking events have been the biggest story of baseball’s spring, and the saga doesn’t appear over as the regular season begins in earnest. The scandal encompasses gambling, alleged theft, extensive deceit and the breakup of an enduring partnership between the biggest star in the majors and his right-hand man. Investigations are underway by the IRS and Major League Baseball, and Ohtani laid out his version of events in a news conference.

