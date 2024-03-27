Hunter Biden’s tax case heads to a California courtroom as his defense seeks to have it tossed out

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Attorneys for Hunter Biden are expected in court in Los Angeles, where he’s accused in what prosecutors call a four-year scheme to avoid paying $1.4 million in taxes while living an extravagant lifestyle. President Joe Biden’s son has pleaded not guilty to the nine felony and misdemeanor tax offenses. His attorneys are expected in court Wednesday and are asking the judge to dismiss the case. Hunter Biden also faces federal firearms charges in Delaware. Both cases are tentatively scheduled for trial in June as the Democratic president campaigns for reelection. The cases were filed after a yearslong investigation looked ready to wind down over the summer with a plea deal that ultimately imploded.

By STEFANIE DAZIO and LINDSAY WHITEHURST Associated Press

