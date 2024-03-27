Judge dismisses murder charges ex-Houston officer had faced over 2019 drug raid

HOUSTON (AP) — A former Houston police officer facing charges after a 2019 deadly drug raid he led prompted a probe that revealed corruption within the police department’s narcotics unit has won a legal victory. Gerald Goines had been set to go to trial in June on two counts of murder in the 2019 deaths of Dennis Tuttle and his wife, Rhogena Nicholas, during the drug raid at the couple’s home. But a judge Tuesday dismissed the murder charges, agreeing with Goines’ attorneys that his indictments were flawed. Prosecutors say they are weighing their options in the case. Since the raid, 22 convictions linked to Goines’ work have been dismissed, with the most recent dismissal announced Wednesday.

