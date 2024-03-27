Should college essays touch on race? Some feel the affirmative action ruling leaves them no choice

CHICAGO (AP) — When the Supreme Court ended affirmative action, it left the college essay as one of few places where race can play a role in admissions decisions. Yet the added weight of the college essay has fallen unevenly on students of color, who often feel pressure to exploit their hardships as they compete for a spot on campus. This year’s senior class is the first in decades to navigate college admissions without affirmative action. The Supreme Court upheld the practice in decisions going back to the 1970s, but this court’s conservative supermajority said it is unconstitutional for colleges to give students extra weight because of their race alone.

By COLLIN BINKLEY, ANNIE MA and NOREEN NASIR Associated Press

