Texas’ migrant arrest law is on hold for now under latest court ruling

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court has refused to lift an order that blocks Texas from arresting and deporting migrants suspected of illegally crossing the border. Late Tuesday’s ruling is the latest development in the seesaw legal battle over Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s strict new immigration law. The law was in effect for a several hours on March 19 because of a procedural order from the U.S. Supreme Court. But the court sent the case back to the appellate court for further consideration. The appellate judges blocked the law again. They’re keeping the block in place as the case proceeds.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.