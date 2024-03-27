This stinks. A noxious weed forces Arizona national monument’s picnic area to close until May

COOLIDGE, Ariz. (AP) — Visitors to Casa Grande Ruins National Monument in south-central Arizona might not be able to use the attraction’s picnic area until May. Monument officials announced Wednesday that the picnic area will be closed from March 28 through April 30 due to the density of an invasive and noxious winter weed called stinknet that can grow more than 2 feet tall. Monument officials are asking visitors not to walk near — or step on — the flowering weed to avoid spreading it. The Casa Grande Ruins team is working on a solution that will get the picnic area reopened as soon as possible, but they said it may take until May 1.

