Togo’s opposition calls for protests to stop president from signing off on a new constitution

LOME, Togo (AP) — Activists and opposition leaders in the West African country of Togo have called for protests to stop the president from signing off on a new constitution that would scrap future presidential elections and could extend his decades-long rule until 2031. The constitution was approved this week by parliament and now awaits the president’s sign-off. It grants parliament the power to choose the president, doing away with direct elections. This makes it likely President Faure Gnassingbe would be reelected when his mandate expires in 2025. However, some legal experts say the constitution actually restricts the power of future presidents as it introduces a one-term limit and hands over greater power to a figure similar to a prime minister.

