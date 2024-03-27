Truck driver indicted on murder charges in crash that killed Massachusetts officer, utility worker

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Prosecutors and police say a pickup truck driver accused of crashing into and killing a Massachusetts police officer and a utility employee at a work site has been indicted on two counts of second degree murder and other charges. Fifty-four-year-old Peter Simon of Woodsville, New Hampshire, is also accused of pulling a knife on another officer before stealing his cruiser and crashing in the Dec. 6 incident in Waltham. He will be arraigned at a later date and is being held without bail. Waltham Police Officer Paul Tracey and National Grid worker Roderick Jackson were killed. Simon’s attorney said she hadn’t seen the indictments and could not comment.

