Ukraine’s president replaces a top security official

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has replaced one of his top security officials. Oleksii Danilov, who served as secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, was replaced late Tuesday with Oleksandr Lytvynenko, the former head of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service. Zelenskyy didn’t announce the reasons behind the reshuffle. Danilov’s dismissal comes as exhausted Ukrainian troops struggling with a shortage of personnel and ammunition are facing a growing Russian pressure along the front line that stretches over 620 miles. In February, Zelenskyy replaced the country’s chief military officer.

