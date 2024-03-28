4 people die on Spain’s coastlines after falling into sea during high winds

MADRID (AP) — Emergency services in Spain say four people have died in three separate incidents on Spain’s Atlantic and Mediterranean coastlines after falling into the sea. The deaths came amid warnings of strong winds and widespread rain across many parts of the European country. Spanish police said Thursday that an underage male of Moroccan nationality and a German man died on Spain’s Mediterranean coast near the eastern city of Tarragona. The adult was trying to save the youth when they both perished. Emergency services for the Asturias region said that rescuers recovered the bodies of a man and a woman in two separate incidents on Spain’s northern coast.

