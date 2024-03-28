A mostly male board will decide whether a Nebraska lawmaker faces censure for sexual harassment

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska state lawmaker is imploring the Legislature’s Executive Board to hold accountable another lawmaker that she has accused of sexual harassment. The decision to do so will be made by a group of mostly other male lawmakers. The accusation stems from the reading of a graphic scene of sexual violence by state Sen. Steve Halloran on March 18 in which he addressed “Sen. Cavanaugh” repeatedly. Many believed it was a reference to Democratic Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh. Halloran said he addressing her brother and fellow lawmaker, Sen. John Cavanaugh. The Legislature’s Executive Board is made up of eight men and one woman.

