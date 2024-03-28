Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers want to make public statements about stolen money. FBI says Murdaugh lied

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Lawyers for convicted killer Alex Murdaugh want to release to the public statements he made to the FBI about what happened to million of dollars he stole from clients and his law firm. They also want to release statements he made about who might have helped him steal the money. Federal prosecutors asked a judge earlier this week to keep the statements secret. They say Murdaugh is protecting an attorney who helped him steal $6 million, and that releasing the information would jeopardize an ongoing investigation. Murdaugh’s lawyers say the public has a right to see the statements and decide who is telling the truth when Murdaugh is sentenced Monday.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.