Bahamian politician killed while fleeing from gunmen who demanded cash, police say

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A well-known politician in the Bahamas has been killed when two gunmen opened fire on a group of people while trying to rob them. Officials say Don Saunders, a former parliamentarian and the deputy chairman of the Free National Movement Party, died at the scene late Wednesday. The Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a statement Thursday that the shooting occurred in Gambier Village. It is located just west of the capital, Nassau. Police said the unidentified gunmen apparently demanded cash and began shooting after the group fled. No one has been arrested.

