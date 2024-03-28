Ex-Caltrain employee and contractor charged with building secret homes with public funds

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities allege that a former employee of Caltrain and a former contractor for the mass transit system connecting Silicon Valley with San Francisco used public funds to build two small apartments for themselves inside two train stations. The Mercury News reports that San Mateo County prosecutors charged former Caltrain deputy director Joseph Vincent Navarro and Seth Andrew Worden, a former employee of TransAmerica Services Inc., with a felony charge of misusing public funds. Navarro and Worden didn’t immediately answer emails from The Associated Press seeking comment. Prosecutors say Navarro conspired with Worden to turn an office into a small apartment inside Caltrain’s Burlingame train station, and Worden built himself similar living quarters inside the Millbrae train station.

