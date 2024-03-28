Ex-Gucci designer Alessandro Michele named the new creative head at Valentino

PARIS (AP) — The former Gucci designer Alessandro Michele has been named the new creative director at Valentino, following the sudden departure last week of Pierpaolo Piccioli after 25 years. Valentino confirmed the move in a statement Thursday, calling it the start of a new journey aimed at continuing to see the brand’s unique values and heritage shine around the world. The statement went on to say that Michele will be based in Rome, where Valentino was founded in 1960. Michele, who’s 51 years old, left Gucci in 2022, after a widely popular creative tenure.

