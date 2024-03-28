House Republicans invite President Biden to testify at public hearing as impeachment inquiry stalls

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans invited President Joe Biden to testify before Congress as part of their impeachment inquiry into him and his family’s business affairs. Rep. James Comer, chair of the House Oversight Committee, sent a letter Thursday to the Democratic president, inviting him to sit for a public hearing to “explain, under oath,” what involvement he had in the Biden family businesses. It is highly unlikely that Biden would agree to appear before lawmakers in such a setting. The invitation comes as the monthslong inquiry into Biden is all but winding down as Republicans face the stark reality that it lacks the political appetite from within the conference to go forward with an actual impeachment.

