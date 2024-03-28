Israeli court halts subsidies for ultra-Orthodox, deepening turmoil over mandatory military service

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s Supreme Court has ordered an end to government subsidies for many ultra-Orthodox men who don’t serve in the army. It’s a blockbuster ruling that could have far-reaching consequences for Israel’s government and the tens of thousands of religious men who refuse to take part in mandatory military service. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces the most serious threat yet to his government as he struggles to bridge a major split in the shaky national unity government cobbled together after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack. In his coalition, the powerful bloc of ultra-Orthodox parties demands that religious men be exempted. The centrist members of his War Cabinet insist all sectors of Israeli society must share the burden of the war in Gaza.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.