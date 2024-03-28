Many Americans say immigrants contribute to economy but there’s worry over risks, AP-NORC poll finds
By REBECCA SANTANA and AMELIA THOMSON-DEVEAUX
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans are more worried about legal immigrants committing crimes in the U.S. than they were a few years ago, a change driven largely by increased concern among Republicans. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Democrats continue to see a broad range of benefits from immigration. Overall, about 4 in 10 Americans say that legal immigration to the U.S. is beneficial to the economy and culture, but that sentiment is down since 2017. Republicans are more likely than Democrats to say that immigration is an important issue for them personally.