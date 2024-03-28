Michigan GOP lawmaker claims that buses carrying March Madness teams are ‘illegal invaders’

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker in Michigan made claims on social media Wednesday that buses at a Detroit airport carrying college basketball players were undocumented immigrants being transported into the city. Michigan state House Rep. Matt Maddock said the buses were carrying “illegal invaders” getting off of a plane. The Wayne County Airport Authority said in a statement four college basketball teams were arriving that night at the airport and the buses were carrying “the basketball teams and their respective staffs.” Maddock is among the most conservative members in the Michigan Legislature. His wife is one of 15 Republicans charged for acting as fake electors for then-President Donald Trump in 2020.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.