Network political contributors have a long history. But are they more trouble than they’re worth?

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC News’ messy hiring and firing of former Republican National Committee head Ronna McDaniel puts a spotlight on television’s practice of paying on-air political contributors. Networks have had trouble hiring commentators from former President Donald Trump’s orbit, and NBC initially thought landing McDaniel was a coup. But it collapsed amid an extraordinary public outcry by personalities like Chuck Todd, Rachel Maddow, Joy Reid and Nicolle Wallace. The episode — putting NBC News’ reputation on the line for a non-journalist — has increased scrutiny on its management team, which says it is still committed to finding voices with diverse political viewpoints.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.