NYC will try gun scanners in subway system in effort to deter violence underground

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City officials have announced a pilot program to deploy portable gun scanners in the subway system. Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday that the scanners will be introduced in certain stations after a legally mandated 90-day waiting period. Adams said officials would work to identify companies with expertise in weapons detection technology. Legal Aid attorney Jerome Greco said gun detection systems can trigger false alarms and cause panic. Adams said the city would perform its own analysis of the scanners’ accuracy. The scanner announcement came days after a fatal shove in an East Harlem subway station once again brought the issue of subway safety to the forefront.

