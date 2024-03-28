Older Florida couple found slain in their home; police believe killer stole their car

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida police are seeking the public’s help in finding a car stolen from an older couple who were found shot to death in their home. Fort Lauderdale Police said Thursday they have issued an all-points bulletin for a red 2014 Ford Fusion that belonged to 89-year-old Major Melvin and his 87-year-old wife, Claudette, who were found slain last Friday. The car’s Florida license plate is LTDQ16. Police have issued few details. But their daughter says it appears her father was shot as he slept on the living room couch and mother then shot as she exited the bedroom to see what had happened. Tonya Mitchell said her parents had no enemies.

