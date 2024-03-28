Orlando city commissioner charged with spending 96-year-old woman’s money on a home, personal items

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — An Orlando city commissioner has been arrested on charges of elderly exploitation, identity fraud and mortgage fraud following accusations that she had spent a constituent’s money on herself after getting power of attorney over the 96-year-old woman. Regina Hill pleaded not guilty Thursday to seven felony counts following her arrest by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. She didn’t say anything to reporters after bonding out of jail a short time later. Hill got to know the elderly woman three years ago when she helped clean up the woman’s home. The FDLE says, within a month, the city commissioner had obtained power of attorney over the victim.

