Skip to Content
AP National

South Carolina to hold 2024 congressional elections with map previously ruled unconstitutional

By
Published 12:23 PM

By MEG KINNARD
Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A federal court has ruled that congressional elections in South Carolina will be held under a map that it had previously deemed unconstitutional and discriminatory against Black voters. A panel of three federal judges from the state on Thursday called it “plainly impractical” to make changes to the maps before the primary overseas ballot deadlines next month. The case hinges on the state’s 1st Congressional District, held by a Republican. The panel had previously ordered South Carolina to redraw the district because the state used race as a proxy for partisan affiliation in violation of the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution. The case was appealed to the Supreme Court, but no ruling has been handed down.

Article Topic Follows: AP National

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content