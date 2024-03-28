Tennessee governor signs bill to undo Memphis traffic stop reforms after Tyre Nichols death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed off on the repeal of Memphis police traffic stop reforms set in place after the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by officers just over a year ago. By enacting the legislation, the Republican governor sided with GOP lawmakers who forged ahead despite pleas from Nichols’ parents to give them a chance to find compromise. Starting immediately, the law renders some of Memphis’ ordinances null and void, including one that outlawed so-called pretextual traffic stops, such as for a broken taillight and other minor violations. Nichols’ death last January sparked outrage and calls for reforms nationally and locally.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.