West Virginia bill adding work search to unemployment, freezing benefits made law without signature

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s unemployed people will need to do more to prove they are searching for jobs to collect state benefits under a new law that will take effect next year. The controversial bill was passed by the GOP-majority Legislature on the final day of the 60-day legislative session. It went into law without Republican Gov. Jim Justice’s signature Thursday. Justice did not comment on why he didn’t sign or veto the bill. The law requires that people receiving unemployment benefits must complete at least four work-search activities a week. It also freezes the rates unemployed people are paid at the current maximum of $622 a week.

