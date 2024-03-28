Youngkin vetoes Virginia bills mandating minimum wage increase, establishing marijuana retail sales

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has vetoed two top Democratic legislative priorities. He announced vetoes Thursday to bills that would have allowed the recreational retail sales of marijuana to begin next year and measures mandating a minimum wage increase. Youngkin said the marijuana bill would create health and safety problems. Virginia legalized the adult possession of marijuana several years ago but never set up recreational sales. Explaining his veto of the wage bill, the governor said it would “imperil market freedom and economic competitiveness.” The developments were met with criticism from Democrats who control the General Assembly.

