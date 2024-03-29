45 injured in northwest Cambodia as train hits bus at crossing without barrier

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Forty-five people have been injured, five critically, when a train crashed into the side of a bus at a rail crossing in northwestern Cambodia. Police in Pursat province said the crash in Krakor district occurred around 11 a.m. Friday when the bus attempted to cross the tracks even though the oncoming train had loudly sounded its horn as it approached. The train hit the side of the bus, pushing it several meters (yards). Police said the bus driver fled. They said a barrier that had been at the crossing had broken and had not yet been replaced but that a large roadside warning sign urged caution.

