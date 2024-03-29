Biden says he’s working to secure release of Wall Street Journal reporter held for a year in Russia

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden says the U.S. is working every day to secure the release of a Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia. The Democratic president says on the one-year anniversary of Evan Gershkovich’s detention he “went to Russia to do his job as a reporter — risking his safety to shine the light of truth on Russia’s brutal aggression against Ukraine.” Russia alleges Gershkovich was acting on U.S. orders to collect state secrets, which he, the Journal and the U.S. government deny. Biden said Friday ”Journalism is not a crime.” Gershkovich has been ordered to remain behind bars pending trial at least until June 30, the fifth extension of his detention.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.