Chinese investigators arrive in Pakistan to probe suicide attack that killed 5 of its nationals

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say a team of Chinese investigators has arrived in Pakistan to join a probe into a suicide attack that killed five of its nationals earlier this week. Pakistani authorities are carrying out their own investigations into one of the deadliest attacks on Chinese in the country. The Chinese engineers and workers were heading to the Dasu Dam, the biggest hydropower project in northwest Pakistan, when a suicide bomber rammed his explosives-laden car into their vehicle. A Pakistani driver was also killed in Tuesday’s attack in Shangla, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.