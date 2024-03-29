Convicted ex-New Orleans mayor has done his time. Now, can he get the right to carry a gun?

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A former mayor of New Orleans who was convicted on federal corruption charges wants the right to carry a gun, but the path to that is complicated. Ray Nagin has filed a court motion in New Orleans, noting that his federal prison time and supervision ended March 15 and asking for the right to carry a gun and to vote. Prosecutors said Thursday that the federal judge in the case has no power to grant either request. Nagin was sentenced to 10 years in 2014 on charges including bribery and money laundering stemming from his time as mayor from 2002 to 2010.

