Doris Kearn Goodwin and Laurie Anderson to receive medals from American Academy of Arts and Letters

NEW YORK (AP) — Doris Kearns Goodwin, Laurie Anderson and the president of the Harlem School of the Arts, James C. Horton, are being honored by the American Academy of Arts and Letters. Goodwin, the Pulitzer Prize winning historian, is receiving a Gold Medal for biography. Anderson, the avant-garde performer, will be given a Gold Medal for music. Horton, who has run the renowned Harlem school since 2022 and has worked in education for decades, is being cited for his “significant contribution to the arts.” All three will be presented their awards in May, when the academy will formally induct its latest members,

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.