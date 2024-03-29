Five wounded when man shoots following fight over parking space at a Detroit bar

DETROIT (AP) — Five people are wounded in Detroit after what police say was a dispute over a parking space outside a blues club and bar. Assistant Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald says the argument started about 2:45 a.m. on Friday and became physical. One man involved then got a gun from a vehicle and fired into a crowd before driving away. No arrests have been made. Fitzgerald says it appears only one of the shooting victims was involved in the fight. The others were bystanders. All five were hospitalized in stable condition.

