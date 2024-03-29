High winds and turbulence force flight from Israel to New Jersey to be diverted to New York state

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. (AP) — High winds and turbulence have forced a United Airlines flight from Israel to be diverted from its destination of Newark Airport in New Jersey to Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, New York. Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus says approximately 200 passengers were onboard the flight on Friday. Some were transported to local hospitals for evaluation after landing in New York. The rest were transported to the Newark airport. Neuhaus says none of the passengers experienced serious injuries. Stewart airport is about 60 miles north of New York City.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.