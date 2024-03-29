Illinois’ Elite Eight run led by Terrence Shannon Jr., who faces rape charge, isn’t talking to media

BOSTON (AP) — Illinois’ season could have ended up a lot different. The Illini opened the season thriving behind Terrence Shannon Jr., who established himself as one of the premier scorers in the nation. And then they were thrust into uncertainty in December when Shannon was charged with rape or an alternative count of sexual battery from an incident that occurred in Kansas in September. Shannon was suspended by the university for six games before a federal judge reinstated him. His attorneys have said he’s innocent of the charges. And beyond that, Shannon hasn’t said a word, refusing all interviews while leading the Illini within a victory of the Final Four.

