Judge questions Border Patrol stand that it’s not required to care for children at migrant camps

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge sharply questions the Biden administration’s position that it bears no responsibility for housing and feeding migrant children who are waiting for agents in makeshift camps. A Justice Department attorney argued at a hearing Friday in Los Angeles that the children at the camps are not in legal custody. Being in custody would start a 72-hour limit on how long children can be held. It would also mean that Border Patrol must provide medical services and other support. The migrants are waiting in the camps for Border Patrol agents to arrest and process them.

