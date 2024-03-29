New trial denied for ‘Rust’ armorer convicted in fatal shooting of cinematographer by Alec Baldwin

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico judge rejected an effort by a movie set armorer challenging her conviction of involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film “Rust.” The judge said Friday she was staying the course and that Hannah Gutierrez-Reed would be sentenced on April 15. Defense attorneys had argued that jury instructions could lead to a verdict that was not unanimous and urged the judge to release the defendant from jail as deliberations proceed. Gutierrez-Reed was convicted earlier this month by a jury in Santa Fe. Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge with trial set for July.

