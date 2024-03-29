Poland’s president vetoes law on free access to morning-after pill for ages 15 and above

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The office of Poland’s President Andrzej Duda says he has vetoed a law that would have allowed over-the-counter access to the morning-after pill for girls and women ages 15 and above. He says he was driven by concerns for the health of minors and heeding the voices of parents. Last month, the parliament approved the law that was intended to ease Poland’s reproductive regulations, which are among Europe’s toughest. A statement said Friday that the president has sent the law back to parliament, but was open to debate on free access to the hormonal contraception pill for those aged 18 and above. The veto means that the pill, called ellaOne, remains available only on prescription.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.