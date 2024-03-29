Texas appeals court overturns voter fraud conviction for woman on probation

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Texas appeals court has overturned a woman’s voter fraud conviction and five-year sentence for casting an illegal provisional ballot. The court ruled that Crystal Mason of Fort Worth did not know that being on probation after serving in prison still made her ineligible in 2016. The appeals court found that even if she had read an affidavit on the ballot confirming that she had “fully served” any felony sentence, that alone doesn’t prove she knew she was ineligible. Mason is overjoyed. The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas released her statement saying she was thrown into a political ploy where minority voting rights are under attack.

